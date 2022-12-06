Anand Mahindra uses two words to describe Japan's football team manager's act

Anand Mahindra uses two words to describe Japan's football team manager's act1 min read . 12:47 PM IST
- Japan exits a World Cup in the round of 16 for the fourth time, just like in 2002, 2010 and 2018
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share his thoughts on the events that are going around the world. In his latest post, on 6 December, the chairman has shared a photograph of Japan's football team manager
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share his thoughts on the events that are going around the world. In his latest post, on 6 December, the chairman has shared a photograph of Japan's football team manager
Hajime Moriyasu bowing to fans in gratitude after the team lost to Croatia in an intense match in the Round of 16.
Hajime Moriyasu bowing to fans in gratitude after the team lost to Croatia in an intense match in the Round of 16.
Sharing the photo, Anand Mahindra wrote,"Just two words to describe this: Dignity. Grace.
Sharing the photo, Anand Mahindra wrote,"Just two words to describe this: Dignity. Grace.
(Team Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu bowing to fans in gratitude)."
(Team Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu bowing to fans in gratitude)."
Meanwhile, Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time.
Meanwhile, Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time.
Japan exits a World Cup in the round of 16 for the fourth time, just like in 2002, 2010 and 2018. The Asian team also lost in a penalty shootout to Paraguay at that stage in 2010.
Japan exits a World Cup in the round of 16 for the fourth time, just like in 2002, 2010 and 2018. The Asian team also lost in a penalty shootout to Paraguay at that stage in 2010.
Asia is still waiting for a second team to advance beyond the last 16, after South Korea on home soil in 2002.
Asia is still waiting for a second team to advance beyond the last 16, after South Korea on home soil in 2002.
Japan made its mark in Qatar, though, beating Germany and Spain — two of the last three World Cup champions — in huge upsets in the group stage.
Japan made its mark in Qatar, though, beating Germany and Spain — two of the last three World Cup champions — in huge upsets in the group stage.
“The players showed a new era of Japanese football, I think," Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said. "They should use this feeling of being upset and try to go further next time.
“The players showed a new era of Japanese football, I think," Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said. "They should use this feeling of being upset and try to go further next time.
“We cannot be superheroes in one go. We have to improve step by step. But Japan is reaching a level where we can play on the world stage."
“We cannot be superheroes in one go. We have to improve step by step. But Japan is reaching a level where we can play on the world stage."
*with inputs from agencies
*with inputs from agencies