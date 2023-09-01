Anand Mahindra visits Indore, shares romantic connection with smart city

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for being active on social media, recently visited Indore and said that the city -- known for its cotton handloom industry -- has a special place in his heart. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mahindra Group chairman -- who is in Indore for the 603rd meeting of the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India on Friday -- remembered his romantic connection with the city.

He took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his love story, where he revealed that he first met my wife, Anuradha Mahindra, in Indore.

He wrote, "Always good to get to Indore. It's the city where I first met my wife. But here for a less romantic reason this time: The@RBI board meeting…😊 Indore still holds on to its title as India's cleanest city. Right now it's a bit like a giant construction site. But that's to build a Metro, which will only enhance the quality of life of its citizens. 👍🏽"

Earlier last week, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry named Indore the best 'National Smart City' at the India Smart Cities Awards for 2022. The city beat the 100 cities that are being developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Smart Cities Mission.

Apart from this, Indore also bagged the prestigious award of India's cleanest city for the sixth time in a row in 2022.

Currently, the city is under massive renovation, with new metro line underway, which will be about 16 kilometres long, which will start from the airport (Gandhi Nagar area) to Khajrana intersection via Vijay Nagar.

Earlier on 31 August, Mahindra welcomed Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the cricketer became a brand ambassador of his Swaraj Tractors.

Welcoming Mahendra Singh Dhoni to the “Swaraj family", Anand Mahindra said the paths of “Mahi and Mahindra" were always meant to cross.