Industrialist Anand Mahindra has heartily welcomed the farmer who had been reportedly humiliated at an SUV showroom in Tumukur, Karnataka, into the Mahindra & Mahindra family.

On Friday, Mahindra Automotive had released an official statement on Twitter, apologising to the farmer - Mr Kempegowda- for the inconvenience caused, stating, "we regret the inconvenience caused to Mr Kempegowda and his friends during their visit to our dealership on 21st Jan. As promised, we have taken appropriate measures and the matter is now resolved." Mahindra joining in to respond to the welcome news, tweeted, "and let me add my welcome to Mr.Kempegowda.

And let me add my welcome to Mr. Kempegowda…🙏🏽 https://t.co/BuKnTNov42 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 28, 2022

Earlier the controversy had gone viral on social media, to which Mahindra swiftly replied that the core objective of Mahindra Group is to allow communities and stakeholders to rise.

The Mahindra Automotive official shared an update with reference to the incident, stating, "we would like to thank Mr Kempegowda for his choosing to be with us and we welcome him into the Mahindra family," it added.

Here is our official update with reference to the incident that happened at one of our dealers' showrooms in Tumukur, Karnataka. https://t.co/m1lTpObXVC pic.twitter.com/etzQTonykP — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) January 28, 2022

In his first public comment after a farmer in Karnataka was allegedly humiliated at Mahindra & Mahindra SUV showroom, Anand Mahindra had pointed out that the core purpose of the company is to ‘uphold the Dignity of the Individual’ and ‘an aberration will be addressed with great urgency.’

The Karnataka-based farmer claimed that he was humiliated by a staffer at SUV showroom judging by the clothes he was wearing. He further alleged that staff told him, he probably didn't even have " ₹10 in his pocket." The incident took place at a showroom in Karnataka's Tumkur where the farmer went to buy Bolero pick-up truck. The top brass of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, including Anand Mahindra himself, promised urgent remedial action.

