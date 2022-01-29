This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Anand Mahindra welcomes farmer to Mahindra & Mahindra family who was humiliated at a Mahindra showroom in Karnataka
Mahindra Automotive had released an official statement on Twitter, apologising to the farmer for the inconvenience caused
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Industrialist Anand Mahindra has heartily welcomed the farmer who had been reportedly humiliated at an SUV showroom in Tumukur, Karnataka, into the Mahindra & Mahindra family.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Industrialist Anand Mahindra has heartily welcomed the farmer who had been reportedly humiliated at an SUV showroom in Tumukur, Karnataka, into the Mahindra & Mahindra family.
On Friday, Mahindra Automotive had released an official statement on Twitter, apologising to the farmer - Mr Kempegowda- for the inconvenience caused, stating, "we regret the inconvenience caused to Mr Kempegowda and his friends during their visit to our dealership on 21st Jan. As promised, we have taken appropriate measures and the matter is now resolved." Mahindra joining in to respond to the welcome news, tweeted, "and let me add my welcome to Mr.Kempegowda.
On Friday, Mahindra Automotive had released an official statement on Twitter, apologising to the farmer - Mr Kempegowda- for the inconvenience caused, stating, "we regret the inconvenience caused to Mr Kempegowda and his friends during their visit to our dealership on 21st Jan. As promised, we have taken appropriate measures and the matter is now resolved." Mahindra joining in to respond to the welcome news, tweeted, "and let me add my welcome to Mr.Kempegowda.
Earlier the controversy had gone viral on social media, to which Mahindra swiftly replied that the core objective of Mahindra Group is to allow communities and stakeholders to rise.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Mahindra Automotive official shared an update with reference to the incident, stating, "we would like to thank Mr Kempegowda for his choosing to be with us and we welcome him into the Mahindra family," it added.
In his first public comment after a farmer in Karnataka was allegedly humiliated at Mahindra & Mahindra SUV showroom, Anand Mahindra had pointed out that the core purpose of the company is to ‘uphold the Dignity of the Individual’ and ‘an aberration will be addressed with great urgency.’
The Karnataka-based farmer claimed that he was humiliated by a staffer at SUV showroom judging by the clothes he was wearing. He further alleged that staff told him, he probably didn't even have " ₹10 in his pocket." The incident took place at a showroom in Karnataka's Tumkur where the farmer went to buy Bolero pick-up truck. The top brass of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, including Anand Mahindra himself, promised urgent remedial action.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!