Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / People /  Anand Mahindra welcomes farmer to M&M family who was humiliated at Mahindra showroom

Anand Mahindra welcomes farmer to M&M family who was humiliated at Mahindra showroom

Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra on Twitter welcomed the farmer who had been reportedly humiliated at an SUV showroom.
1 min read . 12:42 PM IST Livemint

  • Anand Mahindra welcomes farmer to Mahindra & Mahindra family who was humiliated at a Mahindra showroom in Karnataka
  • Mahindra Automotive had released an official statement on Twitter, apologising to the farmer for the inconvenience caused

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has heartily welcomed the farmer who had been reportedly humiliated at an SUV showroom in Tumukur, Karnataka, into the Mahindra & Mahindra family.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has heartily welcomed the farmer who had been reportedly humiliated at an SUV showroom in Tumukur, Karnataka, into the Mahindra & Mahindra family.

On Friday, Mahindra Automotive had released an official statement on Twitter, apologising to the farmer - Mr Kempegowda- for the inconvenience caused, stating, "we regret the inconvenience caused to Mr Kempegowda and his friends during their visit to our dealership on 21st Jan. As promised, we have taken appropriate measures and the matter is now resolved." Mahindra joining in to respond to the welcome news, tweeted, "and let me add my welcome to Mr.Kempegowda. 

On Friday, Mahindra Automotive had released an official statement on Twitter, apologising to the farmer - Mr Kempegowda- for the inconvenience caused, stating, "we regret the inconvenience caused to Mr Kempegowda and his friends during their visit to our dealership on 21st Jan. As promised, we have taken appropriate measures and the matter is now resolved." Mahindra joining in to respond to the welcome news, tweeted, "and let me add my welcome to Mr.Kempegowda. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Earlier the controversy had gone viral on social media, to which Mahindra swiftly replied that the core objective of Mahindra Group is to allow communities and stakeholders to rise.

The Mahindra Automotive official shared an update with reference to the incident, stating, "we would like to thank Mr Kempegowda for his choosing to be with us and we welcome him into the Mahindra family," it added. 

In his first public comment after a farmer in Karnataka was allegedly humiliated at Mahindra & Mahindra SUV showroom, Anand Mahindra had pointed out that the core purpose of the company is to ‘uphold the Dignity of the Individual’ and ‘an aberration will be addressed with great urgency.’

The Karnataka-based farmer claimed that he was humiliated by a staffer at SUV showroom judging by the clothes he was wearing. He further alleged that staff told him, he probably didn't even have " 10 in his pocket." The incident took place at a showroom in Karnataka's Tumkur where the farmer went to buy Bolero pick-up truck. The top brass of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, including Anand Mahindra himself, promised urgent remedial action.

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!