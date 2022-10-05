Anand Mahindra wishes ‘Happy Dussehra’ in unique way by sharing a video of Mumbai airport1 min read . 10:09 AM IST
- On the day of Dussehra, large effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghanada will be burnt
Business tycoon and chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra has shared a video of people dancing at Mumbai airport which was posted on Twitter by music entrepreneur Nikhil Chinapa.
Anand Mahindra shared the video and tweeted,"The world’s talking about how the Indian economy is a shining light. It’s not just our economy. The light also comes from our readiness to dance. Even as some countries wage war, we celebrate the victory of good over evil. Happy Dussehra everyone…"
On the day of Dussehra, large effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghanada will be burnt. These effigies will be 100-foot, 90-foot and 80-foot tall respectively.
Meanwhile,one of the grandest productions of Ramlila in Delhi, the Lav Kush Ramlila at the the Red Fort, has invited a slew of Bollywood and TV stars as well as politicians to play the parts of different characters in the epic.
Several TV and film actors including Raghav Tiwari (Ram), Deblina Chatterjee (Sita), Akhilendra Mishra (Ravan), Arun Mandola (Lakshman), and Amita Nangia (Mandodari) have taken part in this year's production.
Politicians including Manoj Tiwari (Kewat), Brijesh Goyal (Angad), Faggan Singh Kulaste (Vishnu), Vijendra Gupta (Janak), and Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Vishwamitra) are also part of the motley crew.
Arjun Kumar, president of Lav Kush Ramlila committee, said that people have welcomed the lifting of restrictions by coming to the Ramlila in full force as more than five lakh invitation cards have been printed and distributed, a rarity.
He added the epic battle between Ram and Ravan will be fought entirely in the air using the cranes.
He also revealed that on Vijayadashami, October 5, actor Prabhas will attend the event and will fire the arrow to light the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad
