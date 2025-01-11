Anand Mahindra shared a meme about Gen Beta, referring to those born between 2025 and 2039. Highlighting the term's meaning in Hindi, his remark spurred a flurry of bad jokes.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a meme about Gen Beta, a term coined to describe people born from 2025 to 2039. And the bad jokes indeed followed as he hinted in the post.

While sharing a post from ‘Pop Crave’ describing the names of various generations, Mahindra specifically highlighted Gen Beta, as a play on the word Beta, which translates to son in Hindi.

"Perfect title for doting Hindi-speaking parents in India…

Let the bad jokes flow now…" Mahindra wrote on X.

What is Gen Beta? Generation Beta, or Gen Beta, is a term coined by Australian futurist and demographer Mark McCrindle. It refers to the demographic group born between 2025 and 2039, the next generation after Gen Alpha, and the people born between 2010 and 2024. The word Beta is the second letter of the Greek alphabet, which comes after Alpha, the first letter. In this way, Gen Beta succeeds Gen Alpha in terms of demography.

People born in Gen Beta are expected to use artificial intelligence a lot more. Their lives will be heavily influenced by environmental issues and climate change.

Previous generations Gen Alpha - 2010 to 2024

Gen Z - 1995 to 2005

Millennials - 1980 to 1994

Gen X - 1965 to 1979

Baby Boomer - From 1950 to 1978

Social media reacts Several social media users have reacted to Anand Mahindra's post.

One of the users commented, "Went back and read again to catch the point : Generation Alpha-Beta & not beta (son) or bitya (daughter)..and yes let the bad jokes flow"

Another user highlighted how Indian having been calling their kids ‘beta’ since a very long time.

"Indians are saying their son Beta for ages (sic)," the user wrote.

One user clarified that beta is a Greek alphabet.

“Its Greek Alphabet Beta,not Hindi Beta," the user stated.

Taking a funny jibe, one of the users said,

“Our gender ratio is going to get worse because everyone will be beta."

I think you will find that these are better called mom jokes