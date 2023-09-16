comScore
Anand Mahindra's quirky post features Elon Musk, says 'Can't think of a better place to park our Bolero'
Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, is known for being active on social media with inspiring and interesting posts.

In a recent incident, Mahindra took to X on 16 September in a playful exchange with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Accompanied by a short video snippet of Elon Musk saying, "I've got a Bolero stuck in my head", Mahindra took to X and wrote, "I can’t think of a better place to park our Bolero than inside your head, Elon!"

Here's the tweet: 

Mahindra also shared a photo of the 2023 Mahindra Bolero Neo car, which is a seven-seater SUV, known for its authentic design, premium interiors, and action-packed performance.

The tweet garnered 291.7k views, 315 reshares, 4.256 likes, and 148 comments, until the article was filed.

This is not the first time Mahindra has done this. A few days ago Anand Mahindra took to social media to celebrate the success of Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan.' In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Mahindra shared a video featuring SRK riding an iconic Jawa Yezdi motorbike.

ALSO READ Anand Mahindra shares video of Shah Rukh Khan riding Yezdi motorbike in 'Jawan': ‘Legends ride on Legends’

The video showcases Shah Rukh's charismatic presence and the legendary Yezdi, the Mahindra Group-backed bike. Mahindra's caption reads, "Legends ride on Legends. YEZDI. Fierce. Proud. Indian," perfectly encapsulates the iconic blend of Indian cinema and the legacy of Indian motorbikes.

Before this, Mahindra even shared a video that showed the Jawan film’s first look getting unveiled on Burj Khalifa and SRK greeting his fans in Dubai. Mahindra wrote, “All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it’s time to declare @iamsrk a Natural Resource… 🤔 😊 ".

To this, Shah Rukh Khan had the sweetest reaction to Anand Mahindra calling him a ‘natural resource’. Shah Rukh Khan reshared the post on X along with a humble yet humorous reply. “Thank you so much. I keep trying in my small humble way to make our country proud in terms of making cinema. And hope as a ‘natural resource’ I am not limited!!! Big hug sir," the actor wrote.

