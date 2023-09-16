Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, is known for being active on social media with inspiring and interesting posts.

In a recent incident, Mahindra took to X on 16 September in a playful exchange with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Accompanied by a short video snippet of Elon Musk saying, "I've got a Bolero stuck in my head", Mahindra took to X and wrote, "I can’t think of a better place to park our Bolero than inside your head, Elon!" Here's the tweet:

Mahindra also shared a photo of the 2023 Mahindra Bolero Neo car, which is a seven-seater SUV, known for its authentic design, premium interiors, and action-packed performance.

The tweet garnered 291.7k views, 315 reshares, 4.256 likes, and 148 comments, until the article was filed.

This is not the first time Mahindra has done this. A few days ago Anand Mahindra took to social media to celebrate the success of Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan.' In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Mahindra shared a video featuring SRK riding an iconic Jawa Yezdi motorbike.

ALSO READ Anand Mahindra shares video of Shah Rukh Khan riding Yezdi motorbike in 'Jawan': ‘Legends ride on Legends’

The video showcases Shah Rukh's charismatic presence and the legendary Yezdi, the Mahindra Group-backed bike. Mahindra's caption reads, "Legends ride on Legends. YEZDI. Fierce. Proud. Indian," perfectly encapsulates the iconic blend of Indian cinema and the legacy of Indian motorbikes.