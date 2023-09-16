Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, is known for being active on social media with inspiring and interesting posts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent incident, Mahindra took to X on 16 September in a playful exchange with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Accompanied by a short video snippet of Elon Musk saying, "I've got a Bolero stuck in my head", Mahindra took to X and wrote, "I can't think of a better place to park our Bolero than inside your head, Elon!"

Here's the tweet:

Mahindra also shared a photo of the 2023 Mahindra Bolero Neo car, which is a seven-seater SUV, known for its authentic design, premium interiors, and action-packed performance.

The tweet garnered 291.7k views, 315 reshares, 4.256 likes, and 148 comments, until the article was filed.

This is not the first time Mahindra has done this. A few days ago Anand Mahindra took to social media to celebrate the success of Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan.' In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Mahindra shared a video featuring SRK riding an iconic Jawa Yezdi motorbike.

The video showcases Shah Rukh's charismatic presence and the legendary Yezdi, the Mahindra Group-backed bike. Mahindra's caption reads, "Legends ride on Legends. YEZDI. Fierce. Proud. Indian," perfectly encapsulates the iconic blend of Indian cinema and the legacy of Indian motorbikes.

Before this, Mahindra even shared a video that showed the Jawan film’s first look getting unveiled on Burj Khalifa and SRK greeting his fans in Dubai. Mahindra wrote, “All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it’s time to declare @iamsrk a Natural Resource… 🤔 😊 ".