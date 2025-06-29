Anant Ambani to get THIS amount as salary as Executive Director of Reliance — Check details

Mukesh Ambani-run oil marketing major Reliance Industries appointed Anant Ambani as one of the company's Full-Time directors. As a board member, Anant Ambani will be paid ₹10 crore to ₹20 crore, according to an exchange filing on Sunday, 29 June 2025.

The filing data shows that Ambani's annual salary will comprise the main salary component, along with perquisites and allowances. The company also highlighted that the annual increments will be determined by the HRNR Committee at Reliance.

“Salary, Perquisites and Allowances shall be in the range of ₹10 crore to ₹20 crore per annum. Annual increments shall be as determined by the HRNR Committee,” said Reliance in its BSE filing.

The perquisites and allowances will include accommodation cost or house rent allowance, gas, electricity, water, among other provisions as per the Income Tax Act of 1961.

Other Benefits from Reliance Reliance's contribution to Anant Ambani's provident fund, superannuation or annuity fund, gratuity payable and encashment of leave will be carried out as per the rules of the firm. However, these extra benefits will be provided in addition to Anant Ambani's salary of ₹10-20 crore.

On top of the take-home salary, Anant Ambani will also receive an extra payment based on the net profits of the company. The company will also grant reimbursements on expenses incurred by Anant Ambani, his wife and attendant's travelling, boarding and lodging, according to the company's disclosure.

According to the official filing data, the board of directors held their meeting on 15 April 2025, and approved the appointment of Anant Ambani a the Whole-time Director, designated as an Executive Director for the next five years effective 1 May 2025.

His salary component also comes along with security and medical reimbursement as per Reliance's policy for senior managerial executives.

