Anant Ambani’s Vantara receives prestigious Prani Mitra Award for animal welfare

Vantara, a large-scale animal (wildlife) rescue centre led by Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, has won the Prani Mitra National Award from the Government of India.

“Anant Ambani’s Vantara has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Prani Mitra’ National Award, India’s highest honour in animal welfare, by the Government of India under the 'Corporate' category,” Reliance Industries said in a statement.

The award specifically recognised the contributions of Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT), an organization under Vantara that aims to rescue, treat, and provide lifelong care for elephants.

Advertisement

Also Read | Vantara to provide sanctuary to 20 rescued elephants: Report

Vantara's Elephant Care Centre Vantara’s state-of-the-art elephant care Centre is home to over 240 rescued elephants. This includes 30 elephants from circuses, more than 100 from the logging industry, and others rescued from exploitative practices such as rides and street begging. The Elephant Care Centre provides world-class veterinary treatment and compassionate care to support both the physical and psychological well-being of the elephants, the statement said.

The award was presented by the Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Thursday.

While speaking about the award, Vivaan Karani, CEO of Vantara said, “This award is a tribute to the countless individuals who have devoted their lives to protecting and caring for India’s animals. At Vantara, serving animals is not just a duty—it is our dharma and seva, a commitment deeply rooted in compassion and responsibility.”

Advertisement

The government confers the Prani Mitra Award in the Corporate category to corporations, PSUs, government bodies, and cooperatives for contributions towards animal welfare over the past five years, including Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding dedicated to animal welfare initiatives.

The Elephant Care Centre at Vantara is the world’s largest elephant hospital, providing veterinary care in allopathy and alternative medicine. The medical facilities include a hydrotherapy pond with high-pressure water jets for arthritis treatment, a hyperbaric oxygen chamber for wound healing, and a dedicated foot care facility with pedicure specialists.

About Vantara In February 2024, Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation launched 'Vantara', an umbrella initiative aimed at rescuing, treating and rehabilitating threatened animals. The initiative was introduced by Anant Ambani, which is considered to be the world’s largest animal rescue and rehabilitation centre.