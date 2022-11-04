Anant Goenka appointed as interim MD of Zensar Tech

“This is to inform you that the board of directors (Board) of the company at its meeting held today, pursuant to the recommendation(s) of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee, unanimously approved appointment of Mr. Anant Goenka, as interim managing director of the company, effective immediately, as Ajay Singh Bhutoria, chief executive officer and managing director has experienced a health ailment and would be able to resume his normal activities only after he recovers from the ailment," Zensar said in a filing made to the exchanges on 2 November.

