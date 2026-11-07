Angan Guha returns to Wipro as President and CEO for US units: Who is he? Why he re-joined the company?

On Friday, Wipro announced the return of Angan Guha. This time, the former Birlasoft CEO joined the company as the president and chief executive officer of its Americas 2 strategic market unit, which will be effective from December 8, reported PTI.
This marks the return of the executive who spent more than 28 years in the company.
According to the news agency, Guha will be reporting to Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. He will be a part of the Wipro Executive Leadership Team, the Bengaluru-based company reportedly shared.
In his new role, Guha is said to take charge and focus on building business and market momentum in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), energy & utilities, and manufacturing sectors. He will also be responsible for accelerating growth and fostering client relationships in the designated region.
"His experience in driving business growth, combined with his focus on innovation and execution, will be valuable as we strengthen our Americas business. I am confident that his leadership will help us accelerate growth, deepen client relationships, and deliver greater value to our clients," Pallia said in a statement, as per PTI.
Angan Guha is a seasoned business leader with over three decades of experience in the technology and IT services industry. He most recently served as the global chief executive officer and managing director of Birlasoft. Before joining the company, he spent more than 28 years at Wipro, where he helmed several senior leadership positions, including CEO of its Americas 2 business unit. He was one of the Wipro's leaders during his previous tenure.
An electronics engineering graduate from the University of Pune, Angan Guha studied management programmes at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. His career spans senior management roles across the technology services sector, with experience in business leadership and managing large-scale operations.
"I am honoured and excited to rejoin Wipro at such a pivotal time for our industry. The evolving AI landscape presents unprecedented opportunities for businesses to innovate and lead. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Wipro and helping clients navigate this transformation, drive meaningful business outcomes, and build on Wipro's strong consulting and technology capabilities," Guha said, as per PTI.
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