Anil Agarwal joins hands with Centricus for $10-billion fund to participate in PSU divestments1 min read . 12 Feb 2021
- Centricus is a global investment firm.
NEW DELHI : Metals and mining magnate Anil Agarwal today announced teaming up with London-based firm Centricus to create a $10-billion fund that will invest in stake sale of public sector undertakings.
Agarwal, who is the executive chairman of Vedanta Resources said in a tweet, "Teamed up with London-based firm Centricus to create a USD 10-billion fund that will invest in stake sale of public sector companies. We are excited with the Union Budget's strong focus on disinvestment and would like to participate in the exercise."
He further tweeted that "@Hindustan_Zinc & @Balco_India exemplify our track record of turning around companies post disinvestment without retrenching a single employee."
Vedanta Resources Ltd is a globally diversified natural resources company.
