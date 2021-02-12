Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Anil Agarwal joins hands with Centricus for $10-billion fund to participate in PSU divestments
Anil Agarwal is betting that he can spot gems among the dozens of PSUs being put on the block.mint

Anil Agarwal joins hands with Centricus for $10-billion fund to participate in PSU divestments

1 min read . 12 Feb 2021 Staff Writer

  • Centricus is a global investment firm.

NEW DELHI : Metals and mining magnate Anil Agarwal today announced teaming up with London-based firm Centricus to create a $10-billion fund that will invest in stake sale of public sector undertakings.

Metals and mining magnate Anil Agarwal today announced teaming up with London-based firm Centricus to create a $10-billion fund that will invest in stake sale of public sector undertakings.

Centricus is a global investment firm.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Centricus is a global investment firm.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Agarwal, who is the executive chairman of Vedanta Resources said in a tweet, "Teamed up with London-based firm Centricus to create a USD 10-billion fund that will invest in stake sale of public sector companies. We are excited with the Union Budget's strong focus on disinvestment and would like to participate in the exercise."

He further tweeted that "@Hindustan_Zinc & @Balco_India exemplify our track record of turning around companies post disinvestment without retrenching a single employee."

Vedanta Resources Ltd is a globally diversified natural resources company.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.