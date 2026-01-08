Anil Agarwal's journey: A look at the mining mogul's legacy, leadership and resilience

Anil Agarwal family tree and net worth: Billionaire Anil Agarwal rose from a humble background to one of India's richest billionaires, establishing Vedanta Resources Limited.

Over the years, he not only made Vedanta as one of India's leading conglomerate, he also crafted a family, legacy and leadership from scratch.

Here is a look at Anil Agarwal's family tree: Dwarka Prasad Agarwal: Dwarka Prasad Agarwal is the father of Anil Agarwal. He had a small aluminum conductor business, and lived in Patna, where his sons also grew up.

Pravin Agarwal: Pravin Agarwal is the younger brother of Anil Agarwal and is a key figure in the Sterlite Group, which is part of Vedanta. He serves as Chairman of Sterlite Power and Vice-Chairman of Sterlite Technologies (STL).

Navin Agarwal: Navin Agarwal, the youngest brother of Anil Agarwal, is the executive vice chairman of Vedanta Limited. He is married to Ruchira Agarwal and has two sons - Naivedya and Ananya.

Anil Agarwal - Kiran Agarwal: Anil Agarwal, the founder of Vedanta Group, acts as the chairman of the company. The metals and mining magnate is credited with making his scrap metals business into one of India's most successful conglomerates. He married Kiran Agarwal and together they had two children — Agnivesh and Priya. Agnivesh Aggarwal recently passed away at the age of 49.

Agnivesh Agarwal: Agnivesh Agarwal was the eldest son of Anil Agarwal. He passed away in the United States after a sudden cardiac arrest, the family said on Wednesday. Agnivesh founded Fujeirah Gold, and was the Chairman of Hindustan Zinc.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar: Priya Agarwal Hebbar is the youngest daughter of Anil and Kiran Agarwal. She serves as the non-executive director at Vedanta and is the chairperson of Hindustan Zinc. She also co-founded Yoda, an animal care organisation. Priya got married to Akarsh Hebbar in 2013 and the couple have a daughter named Mahii.

Anil Agarwal net worth According to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire's list, Anil Aggarwal has a net worth of $3.3 billion. Most of his wealth comes from his majority stake at Vedanta.

Anil Agarwal's son passes away Anil Agarwal on Wednesday shared that his son Agnivesh passed away following a cardiac arrest at the age of 49 in the United States.

Agarwal described the day as "the darkest" of his life, saying his son had been recovering well after a skiing accident before the sudden medical setback claimed his life.

In an emotional post on X, Agarwal said Agnivesh was undergoing treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and was believed to be out of danger.

