Anil Agarwal reveals hack to get the ‘best outcome’ from AI; netizens remark ‘perfectly said’

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Thursday rallied behind the use of artificial intelligence (AI) while highlighting how it can complement human intelligence.

In a post on X, Agarwal said he believed that AI is not just a substitute for human intelligence (HI). He called it an add on, “like a supplement”.

Agarwal's comments comes amid the meteoric rise of AI in the past few years with billions of people and companies incorporating the technology into daily life and operations, while experts also highlight the negative aspects of it.

The Vedanta Chairman highlighted his own experiences while using AI.

“In my own experience, I have seen my productivity increase since I started using AI actively. Things which would take hours or days get done in a few minutes,” he said in the post on X.

Anil Agarwal further highlighted the need for human intelligence to get the best out of AI.

“Of course, I still have to use my own intelligence to interpret what AI tells me and take decisions. I encourage you all to use AI but also your own DNA. Combine the two for best outcome,” he said.

“In fact, both AI and HI will thrive when they work together, in partnership,” Agarwal added.

Anil Agarwal has voiced for the usage of AI in daily life. Earlier this month, he had said that 2025 will go down in history as the year of AI.

“When history is written, 2025 will be noted as the year that the AI revolution went from dream to reality. And created an ocean of opportunities,” he said.

Netizens react Anil Agarwal's post on X got significant traction from users who supported his thoughts.

“AI speeds up the work, but judgment still belongs to humans. The value is in knowing what to ask, how to interpret, and when to override the output,” one user said.

“AI accelerates, HI directs. Together, they transform. Perfectly said sir,” another added.

“AI isn’t replacing human thinking, it’s amplifying it. The real power is in the combination: AI accelerates tasks, HI provides judgment and context. Together they create leverage that neither can achieve alone,” a third user added.

Report finds better AI adaptability According to a recent survey titled 'AI Advantage Survey Report 2025' by GCC solutions provider ANSR and its global talent platform Talent500, a significant majority of respondents believed that AI will make them more productive, valuable, and employable, signalling a positive career mindset toward AI-driven transformation.

