Anil Ambani's Reliance Group appoints Parul Sharma as group president effective 20 June1 min read 21 Jun 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Sharma had led the communications strategy for Rupert Murdoch-owned Star India for 15 years, including the group's corporate image, publicity and relationships
New Delhi: Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group has appointed Parul Sharma as the group president, effective 20 June. Sharma comes with a wealth of experience as a communications strategist.
