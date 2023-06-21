New Delhi: Anil Ambani -led Reliance Group has appointed Parul Sharma as the group president, effective 20 June. Sharma comes with a wealth of experience as a communications strategist.

Sharma had led the communications strategy for Rupert Murdoch-owned Star India for 15 years, including the group's corporate image, publicity and relationships. Prior to that she was with the German broadcaster ‘Deutsche Welle’, based in Cologne.

For her current stint, Sharma will be based in New Delhi.

“…This is a transformative journey for Reliance Group that seeks to uphold the enduring spirit of the past," Sharma said in a statement.

In 2017, she left Star to focus on photography. Working at the intersection of architecture, urban landscapes and the human form, Sharma has exhibited her work across continents.

Her work on the Kumbh Mela was displayed at the prestigious Florence public Museum ‘Marino Marini' in 2019.

In 2020, she authored a book ‘Dialects of Silence’ chronicling deaths durig the coronavirus pandemic and the plight of migrants. A second book ‘Colaba’ is due later this year.

Sharma was married to Tony Jesudasan, Reliance Group president for corporate communications and corporate affairs, who passed away this February.

“I am pleased that Parul is joining us as Group President. While this is her first professional association with the Group, she has for long been a part of the broader Reliance family as Tony’s partner. Our memories of Tony and what he meant for the Group makes Parul’s entry all the more special," Anil Ambani said in a statement.