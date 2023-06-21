comScore
Business News/ Companies / People/  Anil Ambani's Reliance Group appoints Parul Sharma as group president effective 20 June
Back

New Delhi: Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group has appointed Parul Sharma as the group president, effective 20 June. Sharma comes with a wealth of experience as a communications strategist.

Sharma had led the communications strategy for Rupert Murdoch-owned Star India for 15 years, including the group's corporate image, publicity and relationships. Prior to that she was with the German broadcaster ‘Deutsche Welle’, based in Cologne.

For her current stint, Sharma will be based in New Delhi.

“…This is a transformative journey for Reliance Group that seeks to uphold the enduring spirit of the past," Sharma said in a statement.

In 2017, she left Star to focus on photography. Working at the intersection of architecture, urban landscapes and the human form, Sharma has exhibited her work across continents. 

Her work on the Kumbh Mela was displayed at the prestigious Florence public Museum ‘Marino Marini' in 2019. 

In 2020, she authored a book ‘Dialects of Silence’ chronicling deaths durig the coronavirus pandemic and the plight of migrants. A second book ‘Colaba’ is due later this year.

Sharma was married to Tony Jesudasan, Reliance Group president for corporate communications and corporate affairs, who passed away this February. 

“I am pleased that Parul is joining us as Group President. While this is her first professional association with the Group, she has for long been a part of the broader Reliance family as Tony’s partner. Our memories of Tony and what he meant for the Group makes Parul’s entry all the more special," Anil Ambani said in a statement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lata Jha
Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 21 Jun 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout