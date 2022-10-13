Animal spirits returning to private infra investments, says IIFCL MD

We are quite comfortable. NPAs are down and are adequately provided for. We have comfortable capital adequacy ratio. Our profitability trend has been unprecedented. We had posted an 80% year on year profit growth last year and hope to continue with the trend. The overall financial provision is quite strong and we would like to continue with that trend. We are not overtly bothered about any adversity arising out of any shocks. Last year, we grew our networth to over ₹12,000 crores from a position where we were about ₹9800 crores or so, adding about ₹2000 crores to our networth, which has significantly enhanced our exposure capacity. We are now able to lend larger quantum. Because of our good financial position, we are able to be highly competitive to finance large nationally significant infrastructure projects. Last couple of years, we have financed a number of such large projects. That has been because of our competitiveness in terms of interest rates as well as term structure. The effort to maintain that will be on. Resource management and risk management will remain in focus. In resource management, we have reduced our cost of funds significantly from 8% to almost 5.9% in the last couple of years, which has added to our strengths to lend at very competitive rates. We will be closing our balance sheet for September quarter in the next two days. We are highly profitable, we have not seen much stress, there have been no NPAs and provisioning has been manageable.