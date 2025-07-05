Tryst with politics

As was customary for successful businessmen of that era, Annamalai entered politics. In 1920 he stood for election to the council of state, the upper house of the Imperial Legislative Council of India, and held his seat for three consecutive terms. While he received a knighthood and the distinction of Rajah of Chettinad from the British, domestic honors took longer. It was only in 1980, 32 years after he had passed away, that the government of India released a stamp in his honour.