Anoop Bhaskar to quit IDFC Mutual Fund after seven years1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 01:36 PM IST
- Manish Gunwani will be replacing Bhaskar as IDFC MF’s new head of equities
Anoop Bhaskar has decided to quit IDFC Mutual Fund, and will be replaced by Manish Gunwani as head-equity at IDFC Mutual Fund, according to people in the know.
