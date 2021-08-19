Another Indian billionaire enters world's top 100 rich list

Born in Mumbai, India, Damani earned hundreds of millions of dollars from stock market investments. His net worth has surged nearly 30% this year (year-to-date or YTD), part of which can be attributed to be driven by more than 30% rise DMart shares this year. He exited the stock market in 2000 and began building a retail business by buying cheap land in Navi Mumbai. He opened the first D-Mart store in 2002.