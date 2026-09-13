Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei net worth: Know his career, education, and what he said on slowing down AI industry

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently called on the AI industry to slow the rate at which it advances model capabilities, outlining a three-part plan aimed at creating more time to manage potential risks.

His statement came after Jacob Coxon, a 27-year-old AI researcher who worked at both Anthropic and OpenAI, resigned and warned on Wednesday that AI could precipitate human extinction by 2030.

From SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to Demis Hassabis, co-founder and chair of Google DeepMind and Chief Scientist of Alphabet, many backed Amodei's remarks calling for a slower pace of improvement in AI model capabilities.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the main reasons Dario Amodei wants to slow down AI development? ⌵ Dario Amodei advocates for slowing down AI development due to concerns over losing control of AI systems, the risks of misuse, and serious economic disruptions. He emphasizes the need for a balanced approach to ensure safety while advancing AI technology. 2 How does Dario Amodei propose to implement a slower pace in AI development? ⌵ Amodei outlines a three-part plan that includes giving independent third-party evaluators ongoing access to AI systems, focusing on operational excellence, and enhancing testing and evaluation processes to ensure safety. 3 What are the potential consequences of rapid AI advancement according to Dario Amodei? ⌵ Amodei warns that rapidly advancing AI technology could lead to catastrophic risks, including loss of control over AI systems, the potential for cyberattacks, and bioterrorism, which could threaten human safety. 4 Why did Jacob Coxon's resignation spark a reaction from Dario Amodei? ⌵ Jacob Coxon resigned from Anthropic over concerns that the AI industry is racing towards self-improving superintelligence, claiming it could lead to human extinction, which Amodei acknowledged as a serious threat that deserves attention. 5 What does the essay 'We Must Pace the Frontier' highlight in terms of AI's future? ⌵ In the essay, Amodei discusses the dual nature of AI's potential to significantly improve human life while also posing serious risks, advocating for a cautious approach that prioritizes safety alongside technological advancement.

Here's who Dario Amodei is and what he said on the slowing down of the AI industry.

Dario Amodei's Net Worth Dario Amodei is the cofounder and CEO of Anthropic, a public benefit corporation dedicated to building AI systems.

According to his online profile, Dario previously served as Vice President of Research at OpenAI, where he led the development of large language models such as GPT-2 and GPT-3.

He is also the co-inventor of reinforcement learning from human feedback. Before joining OpenAI, he worked at Google Brain as a Senior Research Scientist.

Dario earned his doctorate degree in biophysics from Princeton University as a Hertz Fellow, and was a postdoctoral scholar at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

According to Forbes, Dario Amodei's real-time Net Worth is $15.5B. Meanwhile, Bloomberg puts its net worth at $7.98 billion. He is currently at 193ed position among world leaders on Forbes list.

His wealth comes from his nearly 1 percent stake as the co-founder and chief executive officer of Anthropic, following a major funding round that valued the AI startup at $965 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Dario Amodei: Why is he in the news, and what did he say? Former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon sparked a controversy last week, saying that the frontier labs are racing recklessly toward self-improving superintelligence.

"...it could kill us all by the end of the decade,” he wrote in a viral post on X that drew more than 125 million views.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei weighed in on Coxon's remarks. When asked if he believed that AI could kill all humans, as suggested by Coxon earlier, Amodei said, "It's funny, I agree with Jacob much more than I disagree with him."

"It's an interesting resignation because when he left, he said, 'I think Anthropic is the most responsible player. I think Anthropic is the most aware of these issues.' He wasn't calling out to us. He was calling out the dynamic of the industry, as a whole, moving too fast," the Anthropic CEO told CNN in an interview.

Expanding on his perspective, Amodei added, "Now, I think I already said, these unconditional probabilities, I used to talk in that way because it's an easy way to express, I think there's some chance that things go wrong, but it's not all that high."

In a post on X earlier, Amodei shared a link to an essay titled 'We Must Pace the Frontier,' in which he laid out how Anthropic would provide “third-party evaluators with permanent, employee-level access to our systems, so that they can verify adherence to our safety measures, report on incidents, and assess models’ alignment during training”.

"We Must Pace the Frontier: I’ve written a new essay on why the AI industry should slow down, with a three-part plan for doing so," he wrote on X.

From Sam Altman to Elon Musk: Who said what? OpenAI chief Sam Altman agreed with Amodei and pledged to adopt the suggestion of "independent evaluators with employee-like access."

"I agree with Dario that we need to pace the frontier. This has been a primary topic of discussions we've had at OpenAI in recent weeks," Altman said.

"Committing to having independent evaluators with employee-like access is a great idea, and we will do the same. We'll have more to share soon," he added.

Elon Musk, who runs xAI Corp, said on X, "Dario is right."

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak, who acts as an Advisor to Anthropic, also reacted to Amodei's argument and said on X, "Dario is right to call today for slowing the pace of frontier development so that safety can keep up, and it is good to see a consensus starting to build on this across the industry. When the labs themselves are asking for speed limits, governments should listen."

Meanwhile, senior US senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders stated on X, "Dario Amodei, Elon Musk and Sam Altman now agree that we must slow down the development of AI and “pace the frontier.” That’s a start, but it’s not enough. When you are racing towards a cliff, you don’t just ease up on the gas pedal. You hit the brakes."