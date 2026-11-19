Anthropic co-founders Dario and Daniela Amodei rang the Nasdaq opening bell as the artificial intelligence company marked its stock market debut, outlining their vision of how responsibly developed AI could accelerate medical research, strengthen economies and transform everyday life.

Artificial intelligence could help scientists find cures for deadly diseases years earlier by significantly speeding up medical research, Anthropic co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei said, sharing a personal loss that influenced his approach to the technology.

“Daniela and I lost our father to a disease that became curable two years later,” Amodei said. The experience, he added, motivated them to develop tools that could shorten lengthy research processes and accelerate scientific discovery.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How could Anthropic's AI help accelerate medical breakthroughs? ⌵ Anthropic's founders say AI could help researchers carry out complex scientific work faster and shorten lengthy research processes. They hope this could help scientists find cures for deadly diseases sooner. 2 How are businesses and professionals using Anthropic's Claude? ⌵ Anthropic President Daniela Amodei said most Fortune 500 companies use Claude in their operations. Teachers use it to correct student papers, while doctors use it to support medical diagnosis. 3 What does Anthropic hope AI will do beyond healthcare? ⌵ Dario Amodei said advanced AI could strengthen democracies, boost economies and help lift people out of poverty. Daniela Amodei also said AI could reduce time spent working in front of screens. 4 Why does Anthropic say AI safety is important? ⌵ Anthropic's founders say powerful AI could do extraordinary good but also carries considerable risks. They describe protecting against potential harm as the company's responsibility. 5 Have critics questioned Anthropic's AI safety commitments? ⌵ Yes. A coalition of AI researchers and industry figures has accused Anthropic of stepping back from safety commitments, including after a revision to its Responsible Scaling Policy. The founders say safety remains central to the company.

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The aim is to build AI systems that can help researchers find solutions and carry out complex scientific work faster. Amodei said he hoped the technology would prevent more families from losing loved ones because medical breakthroughs arrived just a few years too late.

Beyond healthcare, advanced AI could have applications across several sectors, he said. The technology could also strengthen democracies, boost economies and help lift people out of poverty.

Anthropic sees AI adoption expanding beyond technology Anthropic co-founder and President Daniela Amodei said AI was already being used beyond the technology industry, with most Fortune 500 companies deploying Claude in their operations.

The technology is also finding applications in everyday professions. Teachers are using the AI assistant to correct student papers, while doctors are deploying it to support medical diagnosis, she said.

Daniela said AI's broader promise lay in reducing the time people spend working in front of screens, allowing them to focus on activities that matter more.

“If we get this right, we will spend less time on screens and do things that matter more,” she said.

She also drew attention to Anthropic's public benefit corporation structure, which requires the company to consider public good alongside commercial interests. The decision to go public, she said, was partly intended to give more people an opportunity to participate in and invest in AI development.

AI safety remains central to Anthropic's approach The founders also acknowledged the risks associated with increasingly powerful AI systems, stressing that responsible development must remain a it for the industry.

Daniela said AI had the potential to do extraordinary good but also carried considerable dangers. She described protecting against potential harm as a responsibility for the company.

Dario said safety was embedded in Anthropic's DNA and that the company would not compromise its principles under pressure from business competitors or governments.

He said he hoped Anthropic's approach would encourage other technology companies to prioritise safety, creating a “race to the top”. The objective, he suggested, should not simply be to determine which company leads the industry, but to ensure that AI is developed responsibly.