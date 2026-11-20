Anthropic co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei's net worth surged following the artificial intelligence company's blockbuster stock market debut, with his stake in the Claude chatbot maker becoming significantly more valuable after shares began trading on the Nasdaq.

Amodei, 43, owns 237.3 million Class A shares in Anthropic, valued at approximately $19.7 billion based on the company's initial public offering (IPO) price of $83 per share, according to Forbes.

However, with Anthropic shares opening at $111.50 apiece on Thursday (November 19), marking a gain of more than 34% over the IPO price, the value of his disclosed stake climbed to approximately $26.5 billion.

Before Anthropic's November 2026 IPO, Dario Amodei's net worth was estimated at $14.1 billion, according to Forbes.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How much were Dario Amodei’s Anthropic shares worth at the IPO price? ⌵ Amodei’s disclosed 237.3 million Class A shares were valued at approximately $19.7 billion using Anthropic’s IPO price of $83 per share. 2 What was Dario Amodei’s Anthropic stake worth when shares opened on Nasdaq? ⌵ Anthropic shares opened at $111.50, up more than 34% from the IPO price. At that opening price, Amodei’s disclosed stake was worth approximately $26.5 billion. 3 How many Anthropic shares does Dario Amodei own? ⌵ According to the article, Amodei owns 237.3 million Class A shares in Anthropic. 4 Why did Dario Amodei’s Anthropic stake increase in value after the IPO? ⌵ Anthropic shares opened at $111.50, above their $83 IPO price. The higher share price increased the market value of Amodei’s disclosed stake. 5 How much did Anthropic raise in its IPO? ⌵ Anthropic raised approximately $81.34 billion by offering 980 million shares at $83 each. The article describes it as the largest IPO in history.

Who is Dario Amodei? Amodei co-founded Anthropic in 2021 alongside six other former OpenAI employees, including his sister Daniela Amodei, who serves as the company's president.

Before launching Anthropic, he served as vice president of research at OpenAI, where he worked on developing artificial intelligence technologies, including reinforcement learning from human feedback.

He holds a PhD in biophysics from Princeton University and a bachelor's degree from Stanford University. He also completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Stanford's medical school and worked at Google Brain, the technology giant's artificial intelligence research laboratory.

Anthropic has since emerged as one of the leading players in the global AI industry, with its Claude chatbot competing directly with OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Anthropic's record-breaking IPO Anthropic made its Nasdaq debut on Thursday under the ticker symbol 'ANT', after pricing its shares at $83 apiece, above the initially indicated range of $70-$78.

The company offered 980 million shares, raising approximately $81.34 billion and surpassing SpaceX's previous record for the largest public offering.

Shares opened at $111.50, representing a 34.34% premium over the IPO price. The opening trade briefly pushed Anthropic's fully diluted valuation to approximately $2 trillion.

Amodei and his sister Daniela rang the Nasdaq opening bell to mark the company's stock market debut.

Speaking at the occasion, Amodei highlighted artificial intelligence's potential to accelerate scientific and medical advancements.

"I believe sufficiently powerful AI, working in concert with humans, could compress a century of scientific and medical progress into a decade," he said.

He also reiterated that AI safety would remain central to Anthropic's approach, saying the company would not compromise on safety under business or political pressure.

Also Read | Anthropic hits $2 trillion valuation in Nasdaq debut