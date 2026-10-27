Anthropic's Wall Street debut: How rich could its 7 co-founders get at a $1.5 trillion valuation?

Artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic is gearing up for a Wall Street debut. On Monday (local time), the firm filed its public S-1 paperwork, revealing that its seven co-founders hold massive stakes in one of Silicon Valley's fastest-growing companies.

These seven co-founders are likely to make tens of billions of dollars. One of these co-founders, who's little known outside the company, has more shares than Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dario Amodei, Business Insider reported.

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The filing has not yet disclosed the expected IPO price or the number of shares Anthropic plans to sell, making it hard to put an exact dollar value on those holdings. However, the AI firm, which was valued at $965 billion in May, is likely to be valued at over $1.5 trillion when it goes public in a few weeks.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How much could Anthropic’s seven co-founders be worth after the IPO? ⌵ Their shares could collectively be worth as much as $200 billion, according to the report. The estimate is not final because Anthropic has not disclosed its IPO price or how many shares it plans to sell. 2 Which Anthropic co-founder owns the most shares? ⌵ Chief Compute Officer Tom Brown has the largest disclosed holding, at roughly 244 million shares. At a $1.5 trillion valuation, his stake could be worth nearly $24 billion. 3 How many Anthropic shares does Dario Amodei own? ⌵ CEO Dario Amodei owns about 240.6 million shares. He also controls voting proxies over another 4.6 million shares. 4 Will Anthropic’s founders retain voting control after the IPO? ⌵ Yes. Anthropic plans to give a founder-controlled LLC a Class F share carrying 50.1% of the voting power on matters submitted to shareholders. 5 How much of their personal equity have Anthropic’s co-founders pledged to charity? ⌵ Each of Anthropic’s seven co-founders has pledged to dedicate 80% of their personal equity to philanthropic causes.

Also Read | Anthropic IPO: Artificial intelligence giant files papers

Here's how many shares Anthropic's co-founders have The AI firm's co-founder and Chief Compute Officer, Tom Brown, owns the largest number of shares among the co-founders. He owns roughly 244 million shares, according to the S-1 paperwork filed Monday. At an expected valuation of $1.5 trillion, Brown's stake in Anthropic could be worth nearly $24 billion.

The remaining co-founders each own between roughly 232 million and 243 million shares.

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The second-largest disclosed shareholding after Brown's is held by Christopher Olah, who has nearly 242.9 million shares, followed by the artificial intelligence company's chief science officer, Jared Kaplan, with 242.4 million, and Jack Clark with 242.3 million.

Anthropic's President Daniela Amodei owns around 241.4 million shares, while CEO Dario Amodei holds around 240.6 million shares. Dario Amodei also controls voting proxies over another 4.6 million shares.

The fewest shares in the lot belong to Sam McCandlish, Anthropic's seventh co-founder and its chief architect, who owns 231 million shares.

Also Read | Anthropic opens books on AI's explosive growth and staggering costs

According to Fortune, Anthropic’s seven co-founders could collectively hold shares worth up to $200 billion when the company goes public, with each owning roughly equal stakes.

The AI firm has also announced that each of its seven co-founders has pledged to dedicate 80% of their personal equity to philanthropic causes.

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Anthropic IPO: Founder control and major shareholders According to the report, the founders, who are set to retain voting control, will have influence extending far beyond their economic stakes. Before the company goes public, the AI firm plans to give a single Class F share to an LLC it controls, which will hold 50.1% of the voting power on matters put to shareholders, including the election of directors whose appointments do not fall under Anthropic’s Long-Term Benefit Trust.

Additionally, some of Silicon Valley's biggest companies and venture firms are also likely to make huge profits with Anthropic's IPO. These include Amazon and Google, each of which will own over five per cent of the company after the IPO conversions, making the two tech giants the largest strategic shareholders of the AI firm. At a $1.5 trillion valuation, both Amazon and Google are likely to make over $75 billion in the offering.

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According to legal filings, Google has been Anthropic's largest strategic backer and owned 14% of the company last year.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.