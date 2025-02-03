Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com on Budget 2025: ‘You don’t build an economy by making people feel…’

Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal praised the Union Budget 2025 for introducing zero tax on incomes up to 12 lakh. He believes this will enhance disposable income and economic growth.

Riya R Alex
Published3 Feb 2025, 02:44 PM IST
Anupam Mittal appreciates Union Budget 2025.

Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal appreciated the government's decision to levy zero tax on individuals earning up to 12 lakh, proposed in the Union Budget 2025.

Anupam Mittal highlighted that the middle class has been a ‘punching bag,’ as they are taxed for every rupee they earn, while the rich get away by finding loopholes and businesses receive tax breaks. However, the Union Budget 2025 has given hope to the middle class.

"In a LinkedIn post, Mittal welcomed the Budget 2025 decision.

For years, middle-class professionals have been India’s punching bag.

Taxed at every turn, squeezed for every rupee, while the ultra-rich found loopholes and businesses got tax breaks," Mittal wrote on X.

According to Mittal, previous budgets failed to fulfill the hopes of the middle class. However, this government proposal is not only a tax cut but a systemic correction.

"Every Budget, same story > Hope builds up. Expectations rise. Then—another “Sorry, no relief for you.” But Budget 2025 has come with a big shift.

No income tax up to 12.75 lakh under the New Tax Regime.

I call this a systemic correction, not just a tax cut," the Shaadi.com CEO wrote.

Budget 2025 announcement

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to increase the limit for nil income tax payable to 12 lakh from 7 lakh earlier.

"I am now happy to announce that there will be no income tax payable up to income of 12 lakh (i.e. average income of 1 lakh per month other than special rate income such as capital gains) under the new regime. This limit will be Rs12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers due to the standard deduction of 75,000.

Further, Anupam Mittal highlighted the role of middle-clas in shaping the economy by citing the examples of US and China," he said.

 

"History tells us > strong economies are built on thriving middle classes, not overburdened ones.

US Post-WWII America bet on its working class → Boom in manufacturing, housing, and consumer spending.

China in the 2000s focused on the middle class → Higher incomes, rapid economic expansion, massive global influence," he wrote.

Mittal mentioned how, over the years, the Indian middle class has been burdened with taxes, hampering consumption and investment. However, the recent proposal by the government will boost spending int he economy.

"India? For years, we got it backwards.

Instead of fueling spending and investment, we kept squeezing our most productive taxpayers—the salaried class.

This Budget shifts that.

More disposable income = More consumption = More economic growth. You don’t build an economy by making people feel gareeb. You build it by making them wealthier," Mittal wrote.

First Published:3 Feb 2025, 02:44 PM IST
