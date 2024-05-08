Hello User
Aparna Purohit quits Amazon Prime Video after 8 years, may join Aamir Khan's firm

Lata Jha

  • Aparna Purohit is expected to join Aamir Khan Productions though there is no official confirmation on the same

Purohit joined Amazon Prime Video in January 2016 as head of creative development

Aparna Purohit, head of India and south east Asia originals at Amazon Prime Video, has quit the company after an over eight-year stint.

Purohit joined the firm in January 2016 as head of creative development after which she served as head of India originals before moving to her current role.

She is expected to join Aamir Khan Productions though there is no official confirmation on the same.

Before Prime Video, Purohit had served as creative head—production at Cinestaan Film Company and head-creative initiatives, Mumbai Mantra Media Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra.

She was also project manager for the Film Bazaar at the National Film Development Corporation and line producer at both BIG Pictures, Reliance Big Entertainment and UTV Motion Pictures.

“She (Purohit) has championed authentic, rooted and diverse narratives that made Prime Video’s local original content resonate with audiences," a Prime Video spokesperson said in a statement. “She was also the driving force behind the diversity initiatives at Prime Video, significantly increasing female participation in storytelling in front of and behind the camera."

“Aparna will now be returning to her entrepreneurial roots and continue to work on bar-raising stories," the person added.

During his visit to India in March, Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video, and Amazon MGM Studios had said India is one of the fastest-growing and largest markets for Prime Video. Outside the US, for the last several years, more people have signed up for Prime in India than anywhere else in the world, Hopkins had said.

In any given week in 2023, Indian content was watched in over 210 countries and territories worldwide on Prime Video, he added. “So that's a lot of places watching Indian content. The second thing is that Indian programming trended in the top 10 on Prime Video worldwide for 43 out of the 52 weeks of 2023."

Prime Video is estimated to have over 30 million paid subscribers in India with originals like The Family Man, Mirzapur, Panchayat, Paatal Lok, and Made In Heaven.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. She loves movies and spends a lot of her free time in theatres, which makes her job both fun and a bit of a challenge given that entertainment news often just talks about the glamorous side of things. Lata, on the other hand, tries to find and report on themes and trends in the entertainment world that most people don't notice, even though a lot of people in her country are really into movies. She’s a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
