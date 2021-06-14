Apollo Hospital MD on her Covid treatment: 'Cocktail therapy made a dramatic difference'2 min read . 11:54 AM IST
Apollo Hospital MD Dr Sangita Reddy said that timely diagnosis and treatment are key to a quick recovery
Apollo Hospitals Managing Director Dr Sangita Reddy, who had tested Covid-19 positive on June 10, took the antibody cocktail treatment to fight the infection. Taking to Twitter she said that her initial reaction was of 'shock and dismay' when she learnt that she had tested positive. Despite taking the shots, she tested positive. Experts have time and again cautioned that vaccination doesn't guarantee 100 per cent protection from viral disease.
"After 500 days of dodging Covid-19, I tested positive on June 10. My initial reaction was of shock and dismay - Why me? I was careful and vaccinated. Hospitalized with a high fever I took the cocktail Regeneron therapy within the early window period and it has made a dramatic difference," Dr Sangita Reddy said.
She further added that timely diagnosis and treatment are key to a quick recovery.
"The important point to remember- vaccine don't prevent Covid but help keep symptoms mild. Timely diagnosis and treatment are key to a quick recovery. As I go home today and continue self-isolation under medical supervision via telemedicine My heartfelt gratitude to our nursing, doctor and scientific community," she said.
Last month, Apollo Group of Hospitals announced that it will offer the antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) to patients with mild and moderate Covid-19 symptoms and to those who are at high risk of developing the virus.
A cocktail of Casirivimab and Imdevimab could significantly help these high-risk Covid-19 patients before their condition worsens.
What is cocktail therapy
The cocktail therapy is seen as a cutting-edge treatment that will provide protection to Covid-19 patients with mild and moderate symptoms before their condition deteriorates and they require hospitalization. According to doctors, the antibody cocktail therapy is not recommended for patients who are hospitalized due to severe Covid-19, or those who require oxygen therapy due to Covid-19 or who require an increase in baseline oxygen flow rate due to Covid-19 and in patients on chronic oxygen therapy due to underlying non-Covid-19 related comorbidity.
