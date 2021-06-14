The cocktail therapy is seen as a cutting-edge treatment that will provide protection to Covid-19 patients with mild and moderate symptoms before their condition deteriorates and they require hospitalization. According to doctors, the antibody cocktail therapy is not recommended for patients who are hospitalized due to severe Covid-19, or those who require oxygen therapy due to Covid-19 or who require an increase in baseline oxygen flow rate due to Covid-19 and in patients on chronic oxygen therapy due to underlying non-Covid-19 related comorbidity.