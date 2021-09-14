A day after Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal said its electric scooter factory will be run entirely by women and employ over 10,000 women at full scale, Apollo Hospitals Managing Director Sangita Reddy took to Twitter and heaped praises on Bhavish Aggarwal for his revolutionary thinking.

“This feels so good, Great thinking Bhavish Aggarwal for this revolutionary thought and action What better way than #empoweringwomen to lead the same," Sangita Reddy tweeted.

She further added that she was excited about Ola's women-only electric scooter factory.

“Excited about the possibility of all women #future factory which will be a microcosm of what we want to see in society!" the tweet read.

Great thinking @bhash 4 this revolutionary thought & action What better way than #empoweringwomen to lead the same Excited on the possibility of all women #future factory which will B a microcosm of what V want to C in society!@thegreater50 @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/SheZJ9Yg79 — Dr. Sangita Reddy (@drsangitareddy) September 14, 2021

"Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women! Proud to share that the Ola Futurefactory will be run ENTIRELY by women, 10,000 at full scale! It'll be the largest all-women factory in the world!! Slightly smiling face," Bhavish had said in a tweet.

He also shared a video featuring the first batch of women hired to work at the facility.

In a blogpost, Aggarwal said the company welcomed the first batch this week and "at full capacity, Futurefactory will employ over 10,000 women, making it the world's largest women-only factory and the only all-women automotive manufacturing facility globally".

Touted to be the world's largest scooter manufacturing facility, the company had stated that it would initially start with a 10 lakh annual production capacity

On August 15, Ola had unveiled its Ola S1 electric scooter in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro, at ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies). While the sale was to start on 8 September, it postponed the sale process by a week to 15 September as it faced "technical difficulties" in making the website for purchases live for customers.

