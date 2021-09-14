Apollo Hospitals MD is all praises for Ola's women-only electric scooter factory

On August 15, Ola had unveiled its Ola S1 electric scooter in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro, at ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies). While the sale was to start on 8 September, it postponed the sale process by a week to 15 September as it faced "technical difficulties" in making the website for purchases live for customers.