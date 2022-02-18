NEW DELHI : Textiles will be one of India’s top priority areas in the free-trade agreements (FTAs) being negotiated with more than a dozen countries, said Narendra Goenka, chairman, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC). In an interview, Goenka expressed concerns over the high raw material prices that has been a major challenge for the apparel industry. Government data, too, shows that the sharp rise in cotton prices has resulted in 97-month high inflation of 8.84% for clothing and footwear products. Edited excerpts.

Many FTAs are lined up for the next few months. So what is the textile sector looking to achieve?

The FTAs will be a game changer for the textile industry. We have to take full advantage of the FTAs because they can offer a great opportunity for growth, and the government is pushing hard for it. We have made a case for apparel to be included in the ‘early harvest’ of the FTAs. The commerce ministry is pushing for apparel exports. In fact, in all the trade talks, textile and apparel could be part of the early harvest.

For instance, Australia’s sourcing for apparel before covid was mostly from China, but now Australia’s relationship with China has hit a low. This has created an opportunity for higher apparel exports from India. Australia is a focus area for apparel exports since similar products are manufactured in India at similar price points. If the tariff barriers are removed, it could be a great opportunity. We have also started preparing for additional capacity as there could be a good opportunity after we sign an FTA with the UK. We are more confident about the UK than Australia because it is a better-established market for India, and there is a good chance the UK offers a very good potential for exports.

Did the Union budget address the pain points of the sector?

Our request for the restoration of trimmings and embellishments under the duty-free scheme was accepted. However, the demand for removing duty from raw cotton imports has not been taken up yet. This could have helped bring in stability in raw material prices.

Currently, raw material prices in the textile industry are going through the roof, and it is impacting exports. Cotton prices have gone up by almost 100% in the last year. The demand is very good. Customers till a certain point were adjusting to the rising prices, but now prices are out of control. We have already started seeing resistance from the customers for the upcoming spring season sales of 2023.

What is the reason for the rise in cotton prices and where does it leave us in terms of global competitiveness?

There has been significant growth in the export of raw materials compared with pre-covid levels. Global prices of cotton have risen ever since the US banned the import of cotton products from China’s Xinjiang region. Cotton and cotton yarn exports from India have risen at the cost of garment exports. Raw cotton exports have grown almost four times in volume terms in the last three years. Cotton yarn export has also increased by 1.6 times in volume terms in the three-year period. So, the hike in the price of raw materials has escalated the price of apparel.

Has the government taken any step to control raw material prices? When will the prices ease?

The government is working with channel partners in the industry, but we have not reached a conclusion so far. As far as cotton prices go, they are linked to international prices. Much depends on how global demand for cotton and cotton yarn moves. There is strong demand from the US as it has stopped sourcing cotton from China. In India, demand is high as both export and domestic markets are using cotton. We expect the trends to remain, especially for the export sector, until the peak season prevails around March-April. May to July is generally a low season for apparel exports.

