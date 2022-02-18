‘Apparel could form part of early harvest in trade talks’

For instance, Australia’s sourcing for apparel before covid was mostly from China, but now Australia’s relationship with China has hit a low. This has created an opportunity for higher apparel exports from India. Australia is a focus area for apparel exports since similar products are manufactured in India at similar price points. If the tariff barriers are removed, it could be a great opportunity. We have also started preparing for additional capacity as there could be a good opportunity after we sign an FTA with the UK. We are more confident about the UK than Australia because it is a better-established market for India, and there is a good chance the UK offers a very good potential for exports.