Apple after Tim Cook? A look at the likely next CEO John Ternus
Speculation arises about Tim Cook's successor at Apple, with John Ternus seen as the frontrunner per Bloomberg. Ternus, known for leading Apple's hardware engineering, is favoured due to his managerial characteristics and Cook's respect.
As Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to turn 64 this year, speculation has emerged about who could likely replace him at the helm of the tech giant. As per a recent Bloomberg report, the candidate most likely to take the post is long-time loyalist and hardware engineering chief John Ternus.