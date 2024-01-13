Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook earned $63.21 million as compensation in 2023, which is less than what he got in 2022, the iPhone maker stated in its proxy filing with the US Securities Exchange Commission.

Apple in its proxy filing said that Cook earned $3 million – equivalent to ₹25 crore – as a salary in 2023, which was the same salary as in 2022 and 2021.

Jobs, who took over the affairs of the company after its founder Steve Jobs' demise, was awarded stocks worth $46,970,283 ( ₹389.25 crore) in the past year.

According to details, Cook was paid non-equity incentive plan compensation to the tune of $10,713,450 ( ₹88.78 crore) while the other compensation totaled $2,526,112 ( ₹20.93 crore). Hence, the Apple CEO's total salary in 2023 stood at $63,209,845 ( ₹523.83 crore). It was less than his 2022 salary of $99,420,097 ( ₹823.91 crore).

Meanwhile, Reuters reported Apple is gearing up for the launch of its mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, which goes on sale in the United States on February 2. The headset has been priced at $3,499 ( ₹2.89 lakh).

The Cupertino-based technology giant said the Apple Vision Pro is designed for more immersive FaceTime chats, gaming, video, and productivity apps. The Vision Pro, first unveiled in June, marks the first new hardware category for Apple since the company introduced its smartwatch in 2015.

“It’s been a remarkable year. In 2023, we made history by introducing the world to Apple’s first spatial computer, Apple Vision Pro — a revolutionary product that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, opening a whole new dimension for our users," Cook said in the regulatory filing.

Apple enters into competition with Meta Platforms Inc. and other makers of augmented and virtual reality headsets with the launch of Vision Pro.

