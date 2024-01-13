Apple CEO Tim Cook earns $63.21 million as total salary in 2023, it drops by almost $36 million
Jobs, who took over affairs of the company since its founder Steve Jobs' demise, was awarded stocks worth $46,970,283 ( ₹389.25 crore) in the past year.
Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook earned $63.21 million as compensation in 2023, which is less than what he got in 2022, the iPhone maker stated in its proxy filing with the US Securities Exchange Commission.
