As India is reeling under the second wave of coronavirus, aids pour in from across the international community. Now, Apple CEO Tim Cook also has pledged support by donations and assistance in relief efforts on the ground.

"Amid a devastating rise of COVID cases in India, our thoughts are with the medical workers, our Apple family and everyone there who is fighting through this awful stage of the pandemic. Apple will be donating to support and relief efforts on the ground," Tim Cook tweeted.

In a show of solidarity, CEOs of some 40 top American companies have come together to create a global task force to mobilise resources to help India fight the battle against COVID-19.

The country has been reporting over 3 lakh daily cases in the last few days.

India on Monday reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his Microsoft counterpart Satya Nadella have assured help to India.

Microsoft’s Indian-origin CEO Nadella said that his company will continue to use its resources and technology for relief efforts and support for buying oxygen devices. Nadella said he was "heartbroken" by the current coronavirus situation in India.

"I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I'm grateful the US government is mobilising to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices," he said.

"Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing ₹135 crore in funding to @GiveIndia, @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information," Indian-origin Google CEO Pichai said in a tweet.

