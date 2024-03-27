Apple turns to longtime Steve Jobs disciple to defend Its ‘walled garden’
Aaron Tilley , Kim Mackrael , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 27 Mar 2024, 04:30 PM IST
SummaryFormer Chief Marketing Officer Phil Schiller has frequently made it clear that Apple doesn’t intend to yield to developer criticism
Software developers and regulators battling Apple over how it grants access to its more than two billion active devices increasingly find themselves at odds with one man: Phil Schiller.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less