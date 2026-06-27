Apple's Vision Pro hardware chief quits, joins OpenAI to build AI devices: Report

Apple's top executive overseeing the Vision Pro headset and its smart glasses programme is leaving the Cupertino-based tech giant to join OpenAI, according to a Bloomberg report.

Reportedly, Paul Meade has worked at Apple for over a decade, leading key hardware engineering efforts at the company. Meade is now said to be joining OpenAI's hardware division next week, where he will work on the company's upcoming AI-powered devices.

The report notes that Meade's exit follows a broader restructuring effort inside Apple's hardware division after John Ternus became the company's CEO earlier this month.

Notably, OpenAI's AI-powered wearables effort is already being led by another former Apple executive, Jony Ive, who previously headed design at Apple and is responsible for iconic products such as the original iPod, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

OpenAI acquired Ive's AI hardware startup I/O in a ₹6.5 billion deal last year and is currently developing a new family of AI-first devices.

Who is Meade? Meade has reportedly led the hardware engineering division at Apple for seven years. He is also said to be responsible for the development of Apple's display-free smart glasses, which are expected to launch next year and take on the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses.

His team, known as the Vision Products Group (VPG), is reportedly responsible for the development of future augmented reality glasses planned for launch by the end of this decade, along with a number of AI-related wearables.

Bloomberg reports that Meade's responsibilities are now being assumed by his longtime deputy, Fletcher Rothkopf, who is also in charge of product design for Vision Pro and the smart glasses.

Meade began as a key iPad manager at Apple in 2010 and later became head of iPhone programme management in 2012. He joined the Vision Products Group in 2017 and took over the hardware engineering division in 2019.

Setback for Apple The report notes that Meade's predecessor, Mike Rockwell, had earlier left the Vision Products Group to take charge of Apple's Siri revamp efforts.

Rockwell had also reportedly brought several Vision Pro executives with him to help overhaul Apple's AI efforts, effectively splitting the Vision Products Group into separate hardware and software teams.

Since the Vision Pro headset has failed to become a commercial success for Apple, the company is now reportedly focusing its efforts on smart glasses. It has reportedly started work on, and cancelled, several headset ideas over the past couple of years, including a cheaper and lighter version of the Vision Pro.

Apple has also reportedly begun work on an enclosed headset, which it does not expect to ship until the end of 2028 or 2029.