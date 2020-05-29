NEW DELHI : The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday approved the appointment of

Arun Singhal as chief executive officer of India’s apex food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Singhal is special secretary, department of health and family welfare. He will succeed GSG Ayyangar who was briefly appointed as the CEO of the food regulator.

The move comes after former FSSAI chief Pawan Agarwal, who was recently appointed as special secretary logistics, after a brief stint as consumers affairs secretary, moved out of the role earlier this year.

The food regulator, that comes under the purview of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, is responsible for setting up standards for the food industry and regulate the manufacturing, storage, distribution, sale, and import of foods.

