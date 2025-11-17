Arunachalam Vellayan, former Murugappa Group chairman, passes away at 72 after prolonged illness

Arunachalam Vellayan, former Chairman of the Murugappa Group and Chairman Emeritus of Coromandel International, passed away on 17 November (Monday), after prolonged illness, according to a PTI report.

The Murugappa Group in a statement said that he is survived by wife Lalitha Vellayan, sons Arun Vellayan and Narayanan Vellayan, and grandchildren, it added.

Who is Arunachalam Vellayan? Visionary leader of Murugappa Group Vellayan is known for his strategic direction in Murugappa, as the company diversified across businesses and expanded into one of India's highly respected conglomerates, the report added.

Through his career, he served on the Boards of various companies in the Murugappa Group, including as Chairman of Coromandel International and EID Parry. He also served on the boards of other companies, such as Kanoria Chemicals & Industries, EXIM Bank and Indian Overseas Bank, the Group statement added.

Vellayan also led various industry and trade organisations, including Southern India Chamber of Commerce, Fertiliser Association of India, Indian Sugar Mills Association, and All India Cycle Manufacturers Association.

He was the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-Kozhikode).

An alumnus of The Doon School, Shriram College of Commerce, Aston University, UK, and University of Warwick Business School, UK, Vellayan was also honoured with Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and Aston University, UK.

(With inputs from PTI)