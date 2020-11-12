Arvind Fashion appoints Shailesh Chaturvedi as MD and CEO

The change at the top comes at a time when the company has been weeding out loss making retail formats to focus on select brands. It shut down loss-making stores of its value retail format Unlimited and more recently parted ways with American fashion retailer GAP in India. In its investor presentation on THursday, the company said it had discontinued operations for brands such as GAP, NewPort, Ruf&Tuf, The Children's Place and Hanes.