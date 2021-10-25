As a brand, your view needs to be meaningful, relevant: Anurita Chopra

So, just flashback to 15 years ago. As marketing managers, I remember the days when while running mass brand campaigns, we would translate posters into 12 to 13 languages because you do want to reach out to the local consumer in the local language. With Sensodyne, we shoot in eight different languages because you want to speak the regional language. Because we feel so strongly about saying the right thing. The food triggers and formats are different in different states. I will be talking rasam down south, but I will be talking jalebi up north. Second, big platforms, which give us incremental reach, especially in media-dark geographies, are key. Now, here is where the video format, and eventually voice, is huge. And that’s where, for example, YouTube and other visual formats come into play. And, thereby, came the whole partnership with an Instagram, with Facebook, or with a Jio because it gives us scale, especially in harder-to-reach areas.