'As somebody who'd never…,' how Ratan Tata wanted to be remembered

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Group, passed away at 86 on October 9.  Tata was a revered business leader known for his humility and philanthropy, overseeing the conglomerate since 1991 and advising on major decisions.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published10 Oct 2024, 08:22 AM IST
'As somebody who'd never hurt others': how Ratan Tata wanted to be remembered

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of India's biggest conglomerate, Tata Group, passed away on Wednesday, October 9. He was 86.

Tata had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for age-related ailments earlier this week. He was transferred to the ICU on later. Amid reports of his ailing health, the business tycoon said he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to age and related medical conditions.

Tata took over as chairman of the Tata Group in 1991, overseeing the vast conglomerate founded by his great-grandfather a little about a century ago. He was not anymore involved in the daily operations of the group, but the leadership would often seek his counsel on major decisions.

Work to the best interest of business

In interviews and interactions, Tata would say that he wanted to be remembered as someone who worked for the best interest of business,

"I would like to be remembered as somebody who had never hurt others and done work to the best interest of business," Tata said in 2014 at an interaction organised by Ladies Study Group of Indian Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata.

Revered for his humility, Tata was also praised for his philanthropy efforts apart from being widely respected for his business acumen and visionary leadership, as per his profile on the Tata Sons website

“I would like to be remembered as a person who made a difference. Not anything more not anything less,” Tata is heard telling Suhel Seth in in interview on CNBC in February, 2018

Tata was active on social media - X and Instagram. He had nearly 10.3 million followers on Instagram, where he followed only two accounts: the Small Animal Hospital, Mumbai, and Tata Trusts. On X he had 13.3 million followers while he following 7 people which include Anand Mahindra, PM Modi, Barrack Obama and Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai.

“…..As a person who is able to make a change, who is able be responsible for some change in the way we looked at things,” Tata said in another interview in May 2021.

Born on December 28, 1937, into the Tata family, Ratan N Tata studied architecture and structural engineering at Cornell University and later completed a management program at Harvard Business School.

I would like to be remembered as somebody who had never hurt others and done work to the best interest of business.

Key Takeaways
  • Ratan Tata’s leadership was characterised by humility and a focus on positive change.
  • His philanthropic efforts highlighted the importance of corporate responsibility in business.
  • Tata’s legacy serves as an inspiration for future leaders in business and social impact.

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 08:22 AM IST
