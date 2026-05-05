As Vedanta Group posts record FY26 earnings, Chairman Anil Agarwal lays out vision for a ‘very exciting new chapter’

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal on Tuesday said the company delivered a record financial performance in FY26, with its highest-ever profit after tax of ₹25,096 crore on revenue of ₹1,74,075 crore. In a letter to shareholders, Agarwal also said Vedanta is entering a new phase of restructuring aimed at unlocking value through a planned demerger.
Vedanta also strengthened its balance sheet, with net debt-to-EBITDA improving to 0.95x, positioning it for greater financial flexibility.
Total shareholder return was about 50 per cent, outperforming sector benchmarks, while the company paid a dividend of ₹34 per share, Agarwal noted in the letter.
The company's demerger, effective May 1, will split Vedanta into multiple sector-focused entities, each with independent growth strategies and capital allocation.
Agarwal said the move is designed to create "globally competitive" businesses with clearer strategic focus and scalability.
The demerger marks a structural shift aimed at creating independent, sector-focused businesses.
"This transformation marks a pivotal step in unlocking value by creating focused, world-class companies… each with sharper strategic clarity and distinct growth pathways," he said.
On the path forward, post the demerger, Agarwal said Vedanta Aluminium aims to double capacity to 6 million tonnes per year, targeting cost leadership and growth tied to global demand in infrastructure and manufacturing.
Vedanta oil & gas plans to scale production to 300,000-500,000 barrels per day with a USD 5-billion investment programme.
According to Agarwal, Vedanta Power is targeting rapid expansion from 4.2 GW currently to a 12 GW pipeline, while also exploring hydropower and nuclear energy.
“Vedanta Iron & Steel plans to increase capacity from 4 million tonnes to 10 million tonnes, with further expansion potential supported by captive raw material resources,” the letter stated.
The parent entity will retain stakes in key assets, including Hindustan Zinc Limited, along with international zinc operations, copper, nickel and ferro alloys businesses, Agarwal said.
Vedanta invested about ₹15,000 crore in growth capital expenditure during the year across aluminium, zinc, oil and gas, and emerging businesses.
On the way forward, Agarwal said, “Our strategy is clear -- to build a structurally strong Vedanta Group for tomorrow." According to him, Vedanta will focus on scale, cost leadership and disciplined capital allocation while leveraging technology and AI.