Subscribe

As Vedanta Group posts record FY26 earnings, Chairman Anil Agarwal lays out vision for a ‘very exciting new chapter’

Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Updated5 May 2026, 08:55 PM IST
For the Vedanta demerger to go through, a formal approval by the consortium of lenders will be compulsory.
For the Vedanta demerger to go through, a formal approval by the consortium of lenders will be compulsory.(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal on Tuesday said the company delivered a record financial performance in FY26, with its highest-ever profit after tax of 25,096 crore on revenue of 1,74,075 crore. In a letter to shareholders, Agarwal also said Vedanta is entering a new phase of restructuring aimed at unlocking value through a planned demerger.

Vedanta's record year

Vedanta also strengthened its balance sheet, with net debt-to-EBITDA improving to 0.95x, positioning it for greater financial flexibility.

Total shareholder return was about 50 per cent, outperforming sector benchmarks, while the company paid a dividend of 34 per share, Agarwal noted in the letter.

Advertisement

Vedanta demerger

The company's demerger, effective May 1, will split Vedanta into multiple sector-focused entities, each with independent growth strategies and capital allocation.

Agarwal said the move is designed to create "globally competitive" businesses with clearer strategic focus and scalability.

Also Read | Vedanta ends fixed dividend rule ahead of five-way demerger

The demerger marks a structural shift aimed at creating independent, sector-focused businesses.

"This transformation marks a pivotal step in unlocking value by creating focused, world-class companies… each with sharper strategic clarity and distinct growth pathways," he said.

Also Read | Vedanta demerger: When will spun-off entities of mining major trade on D-St?

On the path forward, post the demerger, Agarwal said Vedanta Aluminium aims to double capacity to 6 million tonnes per year, targeting cost leadership and growth tied to global demand in infrastructure and manufacturing.

Vedanta oil & gas plans to scale production to 300,000-500,000 barrels per day with a USD 5-billion investment programme.

Advertisement

According to Agarwal, Vedanta Power is targeting rapid expansion from 4.2 GW currently to a 12 GW pipeline, while also exploring hydropower and nuclear energy.

“Vedanta Iron & Steel plans to increase capacity from 4 million tonnes to 10 million tonnes, with further expansion potential supported by captive raw material resources,” the letter stated.

Advertisement

The parent entity will retain stakes in key assets, including Hindustan Zinc Limited, along with international zinc operations, copper, nickel and ferro alloys businesses, Agarwal said.

Also Read | Vedanta's Anil Agarwal breaks silence on Jaypee bid reversal: ‘We have no…’

Vedanta invested about 15,000 crore in growth capital expenditure during the year across aluminium, zinc, oil and gas, and emerging businesses.

Strong Vedanta Group for tomorrow

On the way forward, Agarwal said, “Our strategy is clear -- to build a structurally strong Vedanta Group for tomorrow." According to him, Vedanta will focus on scale, cost leadership and disciplined capital allocation while leveraging technology and AI.

About the Author

Bobins Vayalil Abraham

Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More

Vedanta
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesPeopleAs Vedanta Group posts record FY26 earnings, Chairman Anil Agarwal lays out vision for a ‘very exciting new chapter’
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP