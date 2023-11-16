Amid reports of EOW probe on BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover for allegedly siphoning off funds from the company on the pretext of recruitment services, Grover had a verbal spat with CapitalMind founder and CEO Deepak Shenoy.

After the reports of probe came into light, Deepak Shenoy wrote on social media platform X, “Ashneer Grover apparently siphoned out funds to his family in the name of recruitment services - a well-known mechanism to take money out. So stupidly done too - they backdated invoices with bank accounts that didn't even exist at that date!"

Remember news at that time stated that over 53 cr. was paid to such "sham" companies, owned or connected to Ashneer or his wife. These cos didn't even file GST (though they charged it!) which is what brought the whole house down.

I wonder if investors in startups have at least got a policy saying we'll do an annual independent review of recruitment related payments and links to founders...this kind of "taking it out" is fairly common.

“I’ll be last man standing long after ‘BharatPe’ , Sequoia (oh sorry they already wrapped up in India), 2 takke ke anpadh press vaale and ‘Twitter’ judges are gone! Mark my words!! (sic)," Grover said on X, formerly known as Twitter.