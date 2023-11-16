Amid reports of EOW probe on BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover for allegedly siphoning off funds from the company on the pretext of recruitment services, Grover had a verbal spat with CapitalMind founder and CEO Deepak Shenoy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the reports of probe came into light, Deepak Shenoy wrote on social media platform X, “Ashneer Grover apparently siphoned out funds to his family in the name of recruitment services - a well-known mechanism to take money out. So stupidly done too - they backdated invoices with bank accounts that didn't even exist at that date!"

Remember news at that time stated that over 53 cr. was paid to such "sham" companies, owned or connected to Ashneer or his wife. These cos didn't even file GST (though they charged it!) which is what brought the whole house down. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

I wonder if investors in startups have at least got a policy saying we'll do an annual independent review of recruitment related payments and links to founders...this kind of "taking it out" is fairly common.

“I’ll be last man standing long after ‘BharatPe’ , Sequoia (oh sorry they already wrapped up in India), 2 takke ke anpadh press vaale and ‘Twitter’ judges are gone! Mark my words!! (sic)," Grover said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Deepak Shenoy then wrote on X,"Even Skilling of Enron calling someone an "a**hole" before he went to jail. Please enjoy your time while the story comes out. There's always the UK to welcome you of course." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To this tweet, Ashneer wrote in Hindi,"Maine to tujhe judge bola - tune judge ko a**hole bola. Self realisation achhi hai vaise teri."

and again Deepak Shenoy replied in Hindi,"Vaise yahan bhi accha imagination use kar rahe ho, ab samajh aaya how you knew the bank account numbers of companies that didn't even exist when an invoice was made by them.

Well, enjoy. Time is of the essence, but India gives a lot of time.

Earlier, Mint reported that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police, citing its investigation, has claimed that Grover and his family members used backdated invoices to siphon off funds. The probe agency also noted that it could not trace many firms to which BharatPe had made vendor payments, as per the report.

