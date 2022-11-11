Ashneer Grover pens 'incredible hard truth of his life and startup' in his memoir ‘Doglapan’2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 08:32 AM IST
Ashneer Grover is the co-founder and former MD of the Indian fintech unicorn BharatPe
Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover will come out with his autobiography this December which he says is "all about the hypocrisy of life - success in failure and failure in success". He will also offer an insider view into the mythical world of unicorns. Titled "Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-ups", the book is being published by Penguin India.