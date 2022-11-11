Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover will come out with his autobiography this December which he says is "all about the hypocrisy of life - success in failure and failure in success". He will also offer an insider view into the mythical world of unicorns. Titled "Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-ups", the book is being published by Penguin India.

Updating his fans and friends, Ashneer Grover took to his social media and wrote, "Is kitab padhne ke baad ya to aap ek dum apni naukri chhod doge ya fir zindagi bhar naukri hi karoge. At least beech mein nahi phase rahoge. To get absolute clarity in life - read my incredible life story!"

Soon after his post, netizens started mocking him. A user wrote, "Aap kaunsi line mein aa gaye bhai sahab ?"

Aap kaunsi line mein aa gaye bhai sahab ? pic.twitter.com/yAjfv79L5g — Rachna Desai (@tumblingweed6) November 10, 2022

Another said, “Who is author"? To which, Grover replied, “I am the author. It’s a memoir / autobiography with a twist."

I am the author. It’s a memoir / autobiography with a twist ;) — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 10, 2022

Another user wrote, "Kya kr rha hai tu ye... Pagal pan hai ye book bik likhna chod de.. Kam pe dhyan de.. Doglapan hai ye.. 🤣😅😂.. Just joking😜

Kya kr rha hai tu ye... Pagal pan hai ye book bik likhna chod de.. Kam pe dhyan de.. Doglapan hai ye.. 🤣😅😂.. Just joking😜 — Ajit (@ajitgadre786) November 10, 2022

“Out of many thing i learnt from you, the most important thing was how to think with so much clarity while evaluating an idea or business.I am sure that I am gonna love this book," read another comment on Twitter.

Out of many thing i learnt from you, the most important thing was how to think with so much clarity while evaluating an idea or business.I am sure that I am gonna love this book. — Yuvraj (@Yuvraj_IM) November 10, 2022

Talking about his literary venture, Grover says, "My life has had its share of heroes, villains, character artists and more."

"This is my real life story, one which has left me with a lot more experience, a lot more grey hair, a lot more insight into who my actual friends and well-wishers are; a lot more understanding of 'doglapan' - of success in failure and failure in success; and a deeper understanding of what really matters in life," he goes on to add.

Ashneer Grover is the co-founder and former MD of the Indian fintech unicorn BharatPe. He was also a popular Shark (investor) in the first season of the reality TV show 'Shark Tank India'.