Ashneer Grover reacts to Shark Tank spoof. Here is what he says

In the video, the YouTuber personates several judges in the show including Ashneer Grover. In the spoof, he is characterized as Paneer Grover, founder of Bharatde.
A simple spoof of Shark Tank India - Sasta Shark Tank has been gaining popularity for the past few days. But after Ashneer Grover reacted to it, the video has gone viral with more than 990k likes. The spoof was made by popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani.
In the video, the YouTuber personates several judges in the show including Grover. In the spoof, he is characterized as Paneer Grover, founder of Bharatde. The video also features Akash Dodeja as Chaman Gutka (Aman Gupta), Simran Dhanwani as Babita Papad (Namita Thapar) and Kunal Chabria as Uttapam Misal (Anupam Mittal).
Speaking about it on Instagram, Ashish Chanchalani wrote, "Entries now open for Sasta Shaark Tank If you have a brilliant idea that we saste entrepreneurs can invest on then please login to sastashaarktank.com Entries open #SastaShaarkTank (sic)."
The Indian version of the global Shark Tank show, which commenced in December last year. The show, which streams on Sony Pictures Networks India, allows budding entrepreneurs to make pitches to judges. The Shark, or the judges, meanwhile, cut cheques for a stake in the company if impressed with the business models and founders.
With season one of Shark Tank concluding last week, a total of 68 out of 198 pitches scored deals on the show.
