Business News/ Companies / People/  Ashneer Grover says 'junta got offended...' on Narayana Murthy's '70 hours of work week' remark
Ashneer Grover says 'junta got offended...' on Narayana Murthy's '70 hours of work week' remark

 Livemint

Many people have also supported Narayana Murthy's statement and said it shows dedication towards taking India ahead

Ahneer GroverPremium
Ahneer Grover

Ashneer Grover is the latest entrepreneur to jump on the debate which has going on after Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy said that youngsters should put extra hours at work to compete with leading economies.

In a conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai in the inaugural episode of 3one4 Capital's podcast 'The Record,' Murthy said,"India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. Unless we improve our work productivity...we will not be able to compete with those countries that have made tremendous progress," he said, comparing India with China, Japan and Germany.

"So therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say, 'This is my country. I'd like to work 70 hours a week," he added.

"I think the junta got offended here because work is still being measured in ‘hours' rather than ‘outcome'. The other thing is people feeling as if youngsters' laziness is the only thing keeping India from becoming developed. Funny - getting offended unites us more than cricket, religion, caste or language," Ashneer Grover wrote on X(formerly Twitter).

Many people have also supported Murthy's statement and said it shows dedication towards taking India ahead.

"I wholeheartedly endorse Mr. Narayan Murthy's statement. It's not about burnout, it’s about dedication. We have to make India an economic superpower that we can all be proud of in India 2047. A 5-day week culture is not what a rapidly developing nation of our size needs," Sajjan Jindal, chairman, JSW Group, said.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Ola Cabs, also posted saying, "Totally agree with Mr Murthy’s views. It's not our moment to work less and entertain ourselves. Rather it's our moment to go all in and build in 1 generation what other countries have built over many generations!"

Updated: 28 Oct 2023, 09:05 PM IST
