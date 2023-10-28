Ashneer Grover says 'junta got offended...' on Narayana Murthy's '70 hours of work week' remark
Many people have also supported Narayana Murthy's statement and said it shows dedication towards taking India ahead
Ashneer Grover is the latest entrepreneur to jump on the debate which has going on after Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy said that youngsters should put extra hours at work to compete with leading economies.
Many people have also supported Murthy's statement and said it shows dedication towards taking India ahead.
"I wholeheartedly endorse Mr. Narayan Murthy's statement. It's not about burnout, it’s about dedication. We have to make India an economic superpower that we can all be proud of in India 2047. A 5-day week culture is not what a rapidly developing nation of our size needs," Sajjan Jindal, chairman, JSW Group, said.
Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Ola Cabs, also posted saying, "Totally agree with Mr Murthy’s views. It's not our moment to work less and entertain ourselves. Rather it's our moment to go all in and build in 1 generation what other countries have built over many generations!"
