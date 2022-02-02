BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover shared an Instagram post calling it his ‘most favourite meme’.

What made the Shark Tank judge and BharatPe co-founder amazed was the imagination of Sugar Cosmetics' CEO, Vineeta Singh.

Confused? Read more to find out. . .

Shark Tank India started airing in India from 20 December 2021. This show hosts aspiring entrepreneurs who pitch their business models to a panel of investors and persuade them to invest money in their idea.

Even if you have not watched a single episode of the show, memes and short clips of the show have been circulated widely on social media getting most netizens acquainted with the show.

On that show, Ashneer Grover has become famous for his crude replies and blatantly honest reviews of the ideas presented to him. People believe that he can be polite while rejecting a start-up idea because his rude words can piece through people's hearts.

Therefore there are innumerable memes on him on social media. Not only fans of the currently popular show are enjoying them, but Ashneer Grover himself is also loving them all apparently.

In this particular short clip that the Shark Tank judge shared on Meta's Instagram, he is seen saying, “ Agaar main aapke jagah ish ghagre mein khara hota (If I was in wearing this skirt in your place. . . )" when he gets interrupted by Vineeta Singh, CEO SUGAR Cosmetics.

The next moment we see a scene from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed movie Padmaavat (2018) which has actor Deepika Padukone enter wearing a heavy Rajasthani traditional skirt.

Only in this meme Grover's face is superimposed on Deepika Padukone and Vineeta Singh's face is super imposed on actor Anupriya Goenka.

The scene is the introduction of the famous song Ghoomar from the movie.

The meme travels back to the Sony TV's show Shark Tank India and The judges are seen laughing away at Singh's imagination.

The meme also breaks co-judges Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal into a laughter.

On Instagram Vineeta Singh commented," Ashnoor Jahan meme is my absolute favourite too!"

Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of People Group, who is knows as ‘agmittal’ on Instagram commented, “Outrageously hilarious .. logon ka imagination, kamaal hai."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.