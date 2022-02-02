Shark Tank India started airing in India from 20 December 2021. This show hosts aspiring entrepreneurs who pitch their business models to a panel of investors and persuade them to invest money in their idea.
Even if you have not watched a single episode of the show, memes and short clips of the show have been circulated widely on social media getting most netizens acquainted with the show.
On that show, Ashneer Grover has become famous for his crude replies and blatantly honest reviews of the ideas presented to him. People believe that he can be polite while rejecting a start-up idea because his rude words can piece through people's hearts.
Therefore there are innumerable memes on him on social media. Not only fans of the currently popular show are enjoying them, but Ashneer Grover himself is also loving them all apparently.
In this particular short clip that the Shark Tank judge shared on Meta's Instagram, he is seen saying, “ Agaar main aapke jagah ish ghagre mein khara hota (If I was in wearing this skirt in your place. . . )" when he gets interrupted by Vineeta Singh, CEO SUGAR Cosmetics.