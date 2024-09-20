Ashneer Grover’s relative Deepak Gupta arrested by Delhi Police in BharatPe Fund misappropriation case

The Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested Deepak Gupta, a relative of Ashneer Grover, the former Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe, in connection with allegations of misappropriating funds from the fintech company. Gupta is currently being held at the EOW Police Station and is set to be presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) at Saket Court, as per ANI.

Authorities are expected to seek his custody to further investigate the case, ANI added.

This arrest marked a significant development in the ongoing legal dispute between BharatPe and Ashneer Grover. The conflict began following Grover’s ouster from the company in 2022 amid accusations of financial misconduct and the alleged misuse of company resources, as per the ANI report.

In a related development, the Delhi High Court recently granted permission for Ashneer Grover and his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, to travel internationally. The couple had challenged a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the EOW, which restricted their movement. The court allowed them to travel to the United Kingdom from September 28 to October 7 and to Doha from October 17 to 20, where Grover is scheduled to speak at events, the report added.

The EOW is currently investigating a case involving the alleged misappropriation of ₹81 crore, adding further complexity to the legal challenges faced by Grover and his associates, as per the report.

