Ashneer Grover’s relative Deepak Gupta arrested by Delhi Police in BharatPe Fund misappropriation case

Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested Deepak Gupta, a family member of Ashneer Grover, the former Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe, in connection with allegations of misappropriating funds from the fintech company.

Published20 Sep 2024, 12:51 PM IST
The Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested Deepak Gupta, a relative of Ashneer Grover, the former Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe, in connection with allegations of misappropriating funds from the fintech company. Gupta is currently being held at the EOW Police Station and is set to be presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) at Saket Court, as per ANI.

Authorities are expected to seek his custody to further investigate the case, ANI added.

This arrest marked a significant development in the ongoing legal dispute between BharatPe and Ashneer Grover. The conflict began following Grover’s ouster from the company in 2022 amid accusations of financial misconduct and the alleged misuse of company resources, as per the ANI report.

In a related development, the Delhi High Court recently granted permission for Ashneer Grover and his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, to travel internationally. The couple had challenged a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the EOW, which restricted their movement. The court allowed them to travel to the United Kingdom from September 28 to October 7 and to Doha from October 17 to 20, where Grover is scheduled to speak at events, the report added.

The EOW is currently investigating a case involving the alleged misappropriation of 81 crore, adding further complexity to the legal challenges faced by Grover and his associates, as per the report.

Previous actions

The Delhi High Court on September 17 granted permission to former BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover to travel to Doha and the United Kingdom.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW). They had already challenged the LOC.

Justice Sanjeev Narula allowed the couple to travel abroad after considering their plea.

Justice Narula granted them permission to travel abroad after considering the submissions of the parties.

Grovers sought permission to travel to the United Kingdom from September 28 to October 7. The to Doha from October 17 to 20. He is scheduled to speak at the UK and Doha.

The plea was opposed by the advocate Rishikesh kumar, SPP for Delhi police.

They were earlier granted to travel to the USA.

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 12:51 PM IST
Ashneer Grover's relative Deepak Gupta arrested by Delhi Police in BharatPe Fund misappropriation case

