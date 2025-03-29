The remarkable journey of Ashok Amritraj from tennis courts to Hollywood heights
Summary
- Ashok Amritraj's journey is a pioneering narrative of cultural bridging during an era when representation in global entertainment was dramatically limited.
Ashok Amritraj, from the famed tennis family that accounted for the A in the ABC (Amritraj, Borg, Connors) of the 1970s tennis world, is today a synonym for success as a powerful Hollywood mogul. The youngest of three brothers that included Vijay and doubles specialist Anand, Ashok’s transition from the tennis court to Tinseltown is itself a testament to an unstoppable drive in a very white world. It is a journey of calculated risk-taking and strategic and cultural bridge-building between the East and the West.